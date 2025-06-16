Bihar's Waterways Get Revamp: Sonowal Unveils Transformative Plans

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has unveiled a series of infrastructure projects aimed at revitalizing inland waterways in Bihar. Addressing a workshop in Patna, Sonowal emphasized the collective goal of rejuvenating rivers, notably the National Waterways, as essential vectors for growth.

Sonowal revealed plans to consider a Water Metro for Patna, inspired by Kochi's model, aiming to connect riverbanks with eco-friendly transportation options. Additionally, a new Ship Repair Facility is set to be established, bolstering the local vessel ecosystem. The proposals are part of broader efforts to make River Ganga a lifeline for sustainable transport.

The initiatives announced also include the establishment of a Joint Task Force to explore sustainable development on the Ganga in Bihar, upgrading NINI in Patna to a Centre of Excellence, and enhancing community jetties across the state. These measures align with the Modi government's vision of advancing India's inland waterway system.