Bihar's Waterways Get Revamp: Sonowal Unveils Transformative Plans
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announces major infrastructure developments to boost inland waterways in Bihar. Initiatives include a Water Metro in Patna, a Ship Repair Facility, and numerous community jetties. The project aims to rejuvenate the National Waterways, fostering eco-friendly commerce, passenger movement, and regional connectivity.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has unveiled a series of infrastructure projects aimed at revitalizing inland waterways in Bihar. Addressing a workshop in Patna, Sonowal emphasized the collective goal of rejuvenating rivers, notably the National Waterways, as essential vectors for growth.
Sonowal revealed plans to consider a Water Metro for Patna, inspired by Kochi's model, aiming to connect riverbanks with eco-friendly transportation options. Additionally, a new Ship Repair Facility is set to be established, bolstering the local vessel ecosystem. The proposals are part of broader efforts to make River Ganga a lifeline for sustainable transport.
The initiatives announced also include the establishment of a Joint Task Force to explore sustainable development on the Ganga in Bihar, upgrading NINI in Patna to a Centre of Excellence, and enhancing community jetties across the state. These measures align with the Modi government's vision of advancing India's inland waterway system.