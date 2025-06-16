Mamata Banerjee Pledges Rebuild and Relief After Khidirpur Market Blaze

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assessed the damage at the Khidirpur wholesale market, which was ravaged by a fire on Sunday night. She announced plans to rebuild the market scientifically, ensuring future fire safety measures are in place. The government aims to complete a full survey to determine the extent of the damage.

Mamata Banerjee also revealed compensation efforts, offering Rs 1 lakh for traders with fully destroyed shops and Rs 50,000 for those with partial damage. Temporary relocation has been arranged to ensure business continuity, as a new market site is being prepared by the city's Mayor and Councillor.

In a post shared by the TMC on X, CM Banerjee committed to additional immediate relief, promising Rs 10,000 to help traders and their families cope in the short term. An investigation into the cause of the fire is pending, as visuals depicted thick smoke and fire personnel working tirelessly to control the blaze.