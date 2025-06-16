Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: ADGP Jayaram Accused in Abduction Case

ADGP HM Jayaram has been arrested for his alleged role in abducting a minor boy, following a directive from the Madras High Court. The court also ordered MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy to cooperate with the investigation, highlighting legal implications during a hearing for Moorthy's anticipatory bail.

  • India

In a significant development, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram was apprehended by law enforcement on Monday, facing allegations of involvement in the abduction of a 17-year-old boy. This move follows a directive from the Madras High Court, which has prioritized the case's adjudication.

The court has also instructed MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy to provide full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. Both Jayaram and Moorthy were summoned by the Madras High Court as the case unfolds, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations.

Justice P Velmurugan mandated their court appearance with a stern warning that non-compliance could lead to their arrest by Tiruvalangadu police. The directive arose amid Moorthy's anticipatory bail petition following his election from the Kilvaithinakuppam constituency in 2021 representing the Puratchi Bharatham party under the AIADMK banner.

