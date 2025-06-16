Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Retreat Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock indexes surged on Monday as oil prices fell, relieving investor concerns over Middle East tensions. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recorded gains as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting. Iran seeks a truce with Israel, easing fears of crude supply disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:41 IST
U.S. Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Retreat Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets rallied on Monday, driven by a significant drop in oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investors were reassured as reports indicated that crude production remained unaffected by the recent Israel-Iran conflict.

The positive sentiment led the Dow Jones Industrial Average to climb 0.97%, the S&P 500 to rise 1.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite to increase by 1.55%. Investor attention shifted toward the Federal Reserve's expected monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tehran has reportedly urged Middle Eastern allies to mediate with President Trump to secure a ceasefire with Israel. The anticipation of a truce eased market fears about potential disruptions in crude oil supply from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025