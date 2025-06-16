U.S. Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Retreat Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. stock indexes surged on Monday as oil prices fell, relieving investor concerns over Middle East tensions. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recorded gains as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting. Iran seeks a truce with Israel, easing fears of crude supply disruptions.
U.S. stock markets rallied on Monday, driven by a significant drop in oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investors were reassured as reports indicated that crude production remained unaffected by the recent Israel-Iran conflict.
The positive sentiment led the Dow Jones Industrial Average to climb 0.97%, the S&P 500 to rise 1.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite to increase by 1.55%. Investor attention shifted toward the Federal Reserve's expected monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Tehran has reportedly urged Middle Eastern allies to mediate with President Trump to secure a ceasefire with Israel. The anticipation of a truce eased market fears about potential disruptions in crude oil supply from the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
