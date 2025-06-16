U.S. Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Retreat Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock markets rallied on Monday, driven by a significant drop in oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investors were reassured as reports indicated that crude production remained unaffected by the recent Israel-Iran conflict.

The positive sentiment led the Dow Jones Industrial Average to climb 0.97%, the S&P 500 to rise 1.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite to increase by 1.55%. Investor attention shifted toward the Federal Reserve's expected monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tehran has reportedly urged Middle Eastern allies to mediate with President Trump to secure a ceasefire with Israel. The anticipation of a truce eased market fears about potential disruptions in crude oil supply from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)