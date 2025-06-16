India's 16th Census to Include Landmark Caste Enumeration in 2027

In a move hailed as significant by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, the Indian government's decision to sanction the 16th national census, commencing with a caste enumeration in 2027, has been officially announced. Majumdar expressed his approval, describing it as a crucial step towards informed governmental planning.

Majumdar also launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of exploiting reservation categories for political gain. He alleged that Banerjee's policies undermine constitutional values by granting reservations based on religion rather than caste, specifically targeting the Muslim community for electoral benefits.

The announcement follows a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, confirming that the census will begin in March 2027. A total of 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, equipped with advanced digital devices, will gather comprehensive demographic data across two phases, with the first phase focused on housing and amenities and the second on population details.

(With inputs from agencies.)