Left Menu

India's 16th Census to Include Landmark Caste Enumeration in 2027

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar supports the upcoming 16th Census in 2027, marking its first caste enumeration. Preparation began following a gazette notification. The census, featuring two phases, will involve 34 lakh enumerators and digital gadgets. Minister Majumdar criticizes regional biases in reservations, particularly in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:11 IST
India's 16th Census to Include Landmark Caste Enumeration in 2027
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move hailed as significant by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, the Indian government's decision to sanction the 16th national census, commencing with a caste enumeration in 2027, has been officially announced. Majumdar expressed his approval, describing it as a crucial step towards informed governmental planning.

Majumdar also launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of exploiting reservation categories for political gain. He alleged that Banerjee's policies undermine constitutional values by granting reservations based on religion rather than caste, specifically targeting the Muslim community for electoral benefits.

The announcement follows a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, confirming that the census will begin in March 2027. A total of 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, equipped with advanced digital devices, will gather comprehensive demographic data across two phases, with the first phase focused on housing and amenities and the second on population details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025