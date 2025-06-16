Left Menu

India Announces Two-Phase Census with Caste Enumeration

The Indian government has announced a two-phase population census, starting in October 2026 in snow-bound regions and March 2027 nationwide. A contentious caste census is now included, following criticism from opposition parties over the lack of previous mention and budget allocation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:32 IST
India Announces Two-Phase Census with Caste Enumeration
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an official gazette notification, confirming a two-phase approach for the upcoming population census. According to the notification, snow-bound areas of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will conduct the census in October 2026, with the remainder of the country following in March 2027.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for omitting any mention of a caste census and inadequate budget provisions. He questioned the government's commitment to caste enumeration and criticized the current budget allocation of Rs 575 crore, which falls short of the estimated Rs 9000 crores needed.

Conversely, BJP leaders have praised the decision to include a caste census, viewing it as a step forward for inclusive governance. The announcement aims to address logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with multiple state and union ministers expressing readiness to execute the census as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025