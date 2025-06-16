India Announces Two-Phase Census with Caste Enumeration
The Indian government has announced a two-phase population census, starting in October 2026 in snow-bound regions and March 2027 nationwide. A contentious caste census is now included, following criticism from opposition parties over the lack of previous mention and budget allocation concerns.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an official gazette notification, confirming a two-phase approach for the upcoming population census. According to the notification, snow-bound areas of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will conduct the census in October 2026, with the remainder of the country following in March 2027.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for omitting any mention of a caste census and inadequate budget provisions. He questioned the government's commitment to caste enumeration and criticized the current budget allocation of Rs 575 crore, which falls short of the estimated Rs 9000 crores needed.
Conversely, BJP leaders have praised the decision to include a caste census, viewing it as a step forward for inclusive governance. The announcement aims to address logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with multiple state and union ministers expressing readiness to execute the census as planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
