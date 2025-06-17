European Commission Proposes EU Ban on Russian Gas by 2027

The European Commission intends to propose a comprehensive ban on EU imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027, leveraging legal frameworks to counter potential objections from member states Hungary and Slovakia.

The legislative endeavor, a reaction to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, seeks to codify the European Union's commitment to terminate historical energy dependencies on what was once its principal gas supplier. According to a preview document acquired by Reuters, the scheduled ban on Russian pipeline gas and LNG imports will commence from January 1, 2026, with contingencies allowing more flexibility for specific contracts.

Short-term agreements made before mid-June 2025 will explicitly have until June 17, 2026, for transition, with an ultimate prohibition on existing long-term contracts from January 1, 2028. Companies like TotalEnergies and Spain's Naturgy, with Russian LNG contracts into the 2030s, will face gradual restrictions at EU LNG terminals. The proposals anticipate member state resistance but employ a legal strategy allowing passage with reinforced majority support.

