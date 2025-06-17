Left Menu

European Commission Proposes EU Ban on Russian Gas by 2027

The European Commission plans to enforce a ban on EU imports of Russian gas by 2027, navigating political opposition from Hungary and Slovakia. The proposal, driven by Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, aims to lawfully sever long-standing energy ties, ensuring companies can invoke 'force majeure' to void contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:32 IST
European Commission Proposes EU Ban on Russian Gas by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission intends to propose a comprehensive ban on EU imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027, leveraging legal frameworks to counter potential objections from member states Hungary and Slovakia.

The legislative endeavor, a reaction to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, seeks to codify the European Union's commitment to terminate historical energy dependencies on what was once its principal gas supplier. According to a preview document acquired by Reuters, the scheduled ban on Russian pipeline gas and LNG imports will commence from January 1, 2026, with contingencies allowing more flexibility for specific contracts.

Short-term agreements made before mid-June 2025 will explicitly have until June 17, 2026, for transition, with an ultimate prohibition on existing long-term contracts from January 1, 2028. Companies like TotalEnergies and Spain's Naturgy, with Russian LNG contracts into the 2030s, will face gradual restrictions at EU LNG terminals. The proposals anticipate member state resistance but employ a legal strategy allowing passage with reinforced majority support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025