Tensions Rise in Middle East, Dragging Down China & Hong Kong Markets

Mainland China and Hong Kong stock markets faltered on Tuesday, impacted by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Investor sentiment weakened following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Iranians to evacuate Tehran, coinciding with ongoing conflicts between Israel and Iran for a fifth consecutive day.

Trump's early departure from the Group of Seven summit due to Middle East tensions further fueled a risk-off sentiment across global financial markets. Analysts at Maybank highlighted the persistent uncertainties and potential escalation risks influencing investor behavior, with safe-haven assets gaining increased attention.

Shanghai's indices recorded marginal declines, with the Composite index dropping 0.19% and the blue-chip CSI300 index down by 0.15%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.13%. The forthcoming Lujiazui Forum is expected to unveil crucial financial policies as analysts watch closely for guidance.

