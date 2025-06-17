Left Menu

Skies on High Alert: Bomb Threat Scares on International Flights

An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Nagpur due to a bomb threat, while a Lufthansa flight returned to Frankfurt after similar fears. Both incidents highlighted increased caution and thorough investigations are underway. Safety measures were prioritized, and affected passengers were accommodated accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:11 IST
IndiGo aircraft at the Nagpur Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An IndiGo flight, en route from Muscat to Delhi with a stop in Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a bomb threat on Tuesday. DCP Nagpur, Lohit Matani, confirmed the safe deboarding of all passengers as investigations continue. Initial checks revealed no suspicious findings.

Meanwhile, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was similarly disrupted by a bomb threat, prompting a return to Germany out of caution. Officials at Frankfurt confirmed adherence to protocols, stating that a bomb threat assessment committee was operational after the alert was raised.

In another incident dated June 13, a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket received a bomb threat, compelling an emergency landing. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing as authorities maintain stringent safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

