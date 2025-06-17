Skies on High Alert: Bomb Threat Scares on International Flights

An IndiGo flight, en route from Muscat to Delhi with a stop in Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a bomb threat on Tuesday. DCP Nagpur, Lohit Matani, confirmed the safe deboarding of all passengers as investigations continue. Initial checks revealed no suspicious findings.

Meanwhile, a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was similarly disrupted by a bomb threat, prompting a return to Germany out of caution. Officials at Frankfurt confirmed adherence to protocols, stating that a bomb threat assessment committee was operational after the alert was raised.

In another incident dated June 13, a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket received a bomb threat, compelling an emergency landing. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing as authorities maintain stringent safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)