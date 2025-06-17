Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Haryanvi Model: Arrest Made in Murder Case

The Haryana Police have arrested Sunil in connection with the murder of model Sheetal Simmi Chaudhary. After she went missing, her body was found in a canal, indicating foul play. Sunil allegedly killed her following a dispute and disposed of her body. The suspect faces court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:37 IST
Police arrests one accused in Sheetal Simmi murder case (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Haryana Police on Tuesday apprehended one suspect, identified as Sunil, in connection with the murder of popular Haryanvi model Sheetal Simmi Chaudhary. The arrest follows a case that began when Sheetal was reported missing, as narrated by DSP Panipat, Satish Kumar Vats, to ANI.

According to the police, a missing report was filed on June 15 after a lady failed to contact her sister, Sheetal Chaudhary. The following day brought grim news as authorities discovered Sheetal's body in a canal, with investigators suspecting murder due to visible wounds.

Family allegations pointed towards a man named Sunil, who was said to have been with Sheetal before her disappearance. Intensive police questioning revealed that the pair had quarreled en route to Sheetal's village, culminating in Sunil allegedly stabbing her with a knife and disposing of her body. The police have confirmed that Sunil has been taken into custody, with court proceedings imminent to secure his remand. Officials continue to probe possible accomplices in this heinous act.

