India's Ocean Strategy Evaluation Underway as Tharoor Highlights Diplomatic Success
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is set to evaluate 'India's Ocean Strategy' with insights from Defence and External Affairs Ministries. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the committee chair, hailed the recent delegation's fruitful dialogue with US Vice President JD Vance amid intricate geopolitical engagements.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is scheduled to convene on Tuesday at 4 PM to assess 'India's Ocean Strategy.' Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence will offer oral testimonies. The committee, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, aims to scrutinize the nation's maritime approach.
Tharoor recently led an all-party parliamentary delegation to the US, describing their meeting with Vice President JD Vance as "remarkable." He highlighted the productive conversation, noting that it was a high-stakes day between major diplomatic engagements with China and Germany.
The delegation included members from various political parties, underscoring India's commitment to addressing global concerns like terrorism and Operation Sindoor, initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The visit to the US was part of a broader global outreach effort, enhancing diplomatic ties and India's zero-tolerance terrorism stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
