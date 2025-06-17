Left Menu

India's Ocean Strategy Evaluation Underway as Tharoor Highlights Diplomatic Success

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is set to evaluate 'India's Ocean Strategy' with insights from Defence and External Affairs Ministries. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the committee chair, hailed the recent delegation's fruitful dialogue with US Vice President JD Vance amid intricate geopolitical engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:50 IST
India's Ocean Strategy Evaluation Underway as Tharoor Highlights Diplomatic Success
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is scheduled to convene on Tuesday at 4 PM to assess 'India's Ocean Strategy.' Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence will offer oral testimonies. The committee, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, aims to scrutinize the nation's maritime approach.

Tharoor recently led an all-party parliamentary delegation to the US, describing their meeting with Vice President JD Vance as "remarkable." He highlighted the productive conversation, noting that it was a high-stakes day between major diplomatic engagements with China and Germany.

The delegation included members from various political parties, underscoring India's commitment to addressing global concerns like terrorism and Operation Sindoor, initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The visit to the US was part of a broader global outreach effort, enhancing diplomatic ties and India's zero-tolerance terrorism stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025