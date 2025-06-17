BJP Criticizes Congress Amid New Census Plans

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing the party of consistently ignoring crucial national concerns. Speaking at a recent press conference, Trivedi reaffirmed the BJP-led NDA's commitment to inclusive development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting a new socio-economic and caste census, Trivedi reiterated the cabinet's decision to undertake this comprehensive survey, a first in independent India's history. Trivedi further accused Congress of deliberately misrepresenting information, particularly by comparing Telangana's survey to India's planned census.

The census, set to begin in 2027, will employ digital technology for enhanced data collection and security, ensuring a comprehensive enumeration across the nation. Trivedi criticized the Congress's alleged nepotism and failure to drive real economic development, framing the BJP as a champion of progress for all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)