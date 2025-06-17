Left Menu

Outcry Over Child Abuse at Sarojini Nagar Market

A nine-year-old Nepalese boy was allegedly abused by a stall owner and his staff at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market. Video evidence of the incident spurred police action, resulting in the arrest of the owner and two employees. The case highlights pressing issues of child rights and abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:13 IST
Outcry Over Child Abuse at Sarojini Nagar Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, a nine-year-old Nepalese boy was subjected to abuse by a garment stall owner and his employees. Videos of the incident, widely circulated on social media, incited significant public uproar.

The disturbing footage shows various forms of physical and verbal abuse, including the boy being slapped, verbally assaulted, and humiliated. The videos also depict one man using a belt to restrain the child, while others spray liquid soap on him and attempt to shove him into a vehicle.

Consequently, the Delhi Police have detained the stall owner, Pankaj, along with staff members Pradeep Kumar and Vishal, pressing charges under multiple sections of the law, including the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. This case underscores urgent concerns regarding child protection laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025