Outcry Over Child Abuse at Sarojini Nagar Market
A nine-year-old Nepalese boy was allegedly abused by a stall owner and his staff at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market. Video evidence of the incident spurred police action, resulting in the arrest of the owner and two employees. The case highlights pressing issues of child rights and abuse.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, a nine-year-old Nepalese boy was subjected to abuse by a garment stall owner and his employees. Videos of the incident, widely circulated on social media, incited significant public uproar.
The disturbing footage shows various forms of physical and verbal abuse, including the boy being slapped, verbally assaulted, and humiliated. The videos also depict one man using a belt to restrain the child, while others spray liquid soap on him and attempt to shove him into a vehicle.
Consequently, the Delhi Police have detained the stall owner, Pankaj, along with staff members Pradeep Kumar and Vishal, pressing charges under multiple sections of the law, including the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. This case underscores urgent concerns regarding child protection laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rwanda-backed rebels in Congo executed civilians, Human Rights Watch says
Hungary's Controversial Bill Sparks Human Rights Debate
Unforgotten: Tiananmen Square and the Global Call for Human Rights
Collaborative Quest: Uniting for Human Rights
Home Affairs Deputy Minister to Promote Child Protection and Empower Youth in KZN