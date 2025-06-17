Outcry Over Child Abuse at Sarojini Nagar Market

In a shocking incident at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, a nine-year-old Nepalese boy was subjected to abuse by a garment stall owner and his employees. Videos of the incident, widely circulated on social media, incited significant public uproar.

The disturbing footage shows various forms of physical and verbal abuse, including the boy being slapped, verbally assaulted, and humiliated. The videos also depict one man using a belt to restrain the child, while others spray liquid soap on him and attempt to shove him into a vehicle.

Consequently, the Delhi Police have detained the stall owner, Pankaj, along with staff members Pradeep Kumar and Vishal, pressing charges under multiple sections of the law, including the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. This case underscores urgent concerns regarding child protection laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)