Left Menu

Skyrocketing War Risk Insurance Premiums Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

War risk insurance premiums for shipments to Israel have tripled in a week as the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies. Insurance now costs up to 1% of ship value for a seven-day voyage to Israel, adding significant daily expenses for shippers. Tensions with Houthis further threaten maritime routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:56 IST
Skyrocketing War Risk Insurance Premiums Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Insurance costs for shipments to Israel have surged, with war risk premiums now three times higher than last week, according to industry sources. The escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict has pushed these rates as high as 1% of a ship's value for a seven-day journey.

This significant increase comes as rates previously peaked in November 2023 at over 2% following a major Hamas attack. Current charges could add tens of thousands of dollars to daily shipping costs, depending on the cargo, ownership, and port specifics.

While Israel's ports remain operational, the growing risk has deterred many shipping companies. Meanwhile, the Houthis' threats to attack Israel-linked vessels further destabilize the region, highlighting the fragile nature of maritime pathways amid escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025