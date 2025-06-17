Skyrocketing War Risk Insurance Premiums Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

Insurance costs for shipments to Israel have surged, with war risk premiums now three times higher than last week, according to industry sources. The escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict has pushed these rates as high as 1% of a ship's value for a seven-day journey.

This significant increase comes as rates previously peaked in November 2023 at over 2% following a major Hamas attack. Current charges could add tens of thousands of dollars to daily shipping costs, depending on the cargo, ownership, and port specifics.

While Israel's ports remain operational, the growing risk has deterred many shipping companies. Meanwhile, the Houthis' threats to attack Israel-linked vessels further destabilize the region, highlighting the fragile nature of maritime pathways amid escalating tensions.

