Skyrocketing War Risk Insurance Premiums Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
War risk insurance premiums for shipments to Israel have tripled in a week as the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies. Insurance now costs up to 1% of ship value for a seven-day voyage to Israel, adding significant daily expenses for shippers. Tensions with Houthis further threaten maritime routes.
Insurance costs for shipments to Israel have surged, with war risk premiums now three times higher than last week, according to industry sources. The escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict has pushed these rates as high as 1% of a ship's value for a seven-day journey.
This significant increase comes as rates previously peaked in November 2023 at over 2% following a major Hamas attack. Current charges could add tens of thousands of dollars to daily shipping costs, depending on the cargo, ownership, and port specifics.
While Israel's ports remain operational, the growing risk has deterred many shipping companies. Meanwhile, the Houthis' threats to attack Israel-linked vessels further destabilize the region, highlighting the fragile nature of maritime pathways amid escalating tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- war risk insurance
- Israel
- Iran
- shipping
- premiums
- maritime conflict
- ports
- Haifa
- Houthis
- Gaza
ALSO READ
Two Japanese killed in China after business dispute, Kyodo News reports
Supra Pacific Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q4 and FY 2024–25
Reuters Sports News Summary
Mizoram reports 5 deaths, 552 landslides, 152 house damages due to rain in 10 days
Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulls his party out of ruling four-party Dutch coalition in dispute over migration, reports AP.