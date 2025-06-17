Haryana: Accelerating India's Auto Hub with Green Rail Initiatives

Haryana has firmly established itself as a front-runner in India's automobile manufacturing sector, producing nearly half of the nation's cars. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted this achievement on Tuesday, noting the strategic development of an internal railway yard at Maruti by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation as a key step in enhancing 'Ease of Doing Business' and promoting infrastructure growth.

This major development is located at the Maruti Suzuki plant in IMT Manesar and falls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gati Shakti National Master Plan, designed to forge a world-class logistics network in India. The project, costing Rs 1.17 trillion, includes investments from the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

The new railway siding, capable of dispatching 450,000 vehicles annually, will serve models manufactured at Maruti's Gurugram and Manesar facilities, reaching 17 hubs and 380 cities nationwide. The initiative supports green logistics efforts, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal on climate action, emphasizing a sustainable future for the auto industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)