Iran Detains Foreigner for Spying Near Nuclear Facility
Iranian authorities have detained a foreign national for allegedly filming sensitive areas near the Bushehr nuclear power plant for Israel. The individual, whose nationality remains undisclosed, was reportedly residing illegally in Iran and engaged in espionage activities for Israel's Mossad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:35 IST
Iranian authorities have detained a foreign national for allegedly filming sensitive areas near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, reportedly for the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.
The Iranian website Eghtesadonline reported that the individual resided illegally in Iran and engaged in espionage activities.
The nationality of the detained individual has not been disclosed by Iranian media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
