U.S. Markets Decline Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

U.S. stocks saw a downturn on Tuesday, largely attributed to jitters from the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The U.S. military is augmenting its presence in the Middle East by dispatching additional fighter jets, as the geopolitical tension extends.

In a market weighed down by fear, the Cboe Volatility index witnessed a rise, reflecting increased investor anxiety. President Donald Trump's firm stance on Iran and the military actions have compounded financial market uncertainties, affecting all major indices.

Despite a general decline, energy stocks climbed due to rising oil prices amid predictions of export disruptions from the Middle East. Meanwhile, a dip in retail sales and shifts in tax credit policies have stirred economic discrepancies that the Federal Reserve needs to address.

(With inputs from agencies.)