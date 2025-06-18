Left Menu

Assamese Short Film 'Ansuni Chinkhe' Captivates Global Audiences

'Ansuni Chinkhe', an Assamese short film by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, has achieved national and international acclaim, winning awards at renowned festivals like the Indian Independent Film Festival and Delhi Short Film Festival. With Seema Biswas' stellar solo performance, the film continues to elevate Assamese cinema on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:12 IST
Ansuni Chinkhe awarded Best Short Film (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assamese short film 'Ansuni Chinkhe', crafted by writer-director Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, is creating a sensation in both national and international film arenas. The film clinched the Best Short Film award at the Indian Independent Film Festival, held in Kolkata from May to June 2025, reflecting its compelling narrative and exceptional artistic execution.

Featuring the esteemed Seema Biswas in a singular role, her performance brought profound depth to the story, earning the film recognition at the Jaipur International Film Festival. There, in January 2025, it secured the Best Actress and Best Director awards in the Short Film segment, further solidifying its accolades.

The film's acclaim continues, having also won the Best Short Film award at the Delhi Short Film Festival 2025. This success reinforces its stature as a significant work in modern Indian cinema. Recently, 'Ansuni Chinkhe' featured prominently in the online segment of Cannes' Marche du Film, garnering praise from a global audience for its poignant themes and minimalist storytelling.

Dr. Mahanta, who leads the Special Task Force of Assam Police, has brilliantly highlighted Assamese and Indian short films through his nuanced direction, Seema Biswas' powerful solo performance, and universal appeal. His exceptional directorial talents were recognized with a Best Director award at the Jaipur International Film Festival 2024, bringing tremendous credit to the Assamese film industry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

