Mega Yoga Day Event in Visakhapatnam Anticipates Record-Breaking Attendance

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma advocates for yoga's daily integration ahead of International Yoga Day. The event in Visakhapatnam aims for a world record with over 2.5 lakh participants, overseen by PM Modi and Andhra CM Naidu. Extensive preparations include 326 compartments and 2,000 CCTV cameras for security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:59 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma performs yoga at his residence (Photo: @BhajanlalBjp/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As preparations gear up for International Yoga Day on June 21, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has been at the forefront, endorsing yoga's daily practice for a balanced life. Through a post on X, Sharma emphasized yoga's role in fortifying mental health and channeling positive energy. He has called on Rajasthan's citizens to adopt yoga as an integral part of their routines.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam is poised to host a landmark Yoga Day event, with plans underway to gather over 2.5 lakh participants at one venue, as part of a new world record attempt. The grand yoga session is slated to occur along the coastal stretch of the city, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expected to partake in the event.

In preparation for what is anticipated to be a large-scale gathering, a high-level review meeting was convened at the VMRDA office in Visakhapatnam. The Andhra Pradesh government has instituted comprehensive arrangements to manage the influx of attendees, including installing over 2,000 CCTV cameras for event security and constructing 326 compartments to ensure participant comfort. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, in a press briefing, lauded the city's opportunity to host such a significant global event, reflecting on yoga as India's illustrious gift to the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

