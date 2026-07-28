Australia's Bold Step: Building Energy Resilience with New Oil Refinery

In an effort to enhance energy security amidst global supply disruptions, Australia is contemplating building its first new oil refinery in over six decades. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the proposal, which involves industrial chemical producer Perdaman, aims to bolster the nation's resilience and reduce vulnerability to international events.

The project, if deemed feasible, is part of a joint initiative with the Western Australia state government, contributing A$4 million ($2.8 million) towards a comprehensive feasibility study. Prime Minister Albanese emphasized the importance of selecting an optimal location and ensuring the project's viability to move forward.

With approximately 80% of Australia's fuel needs currently met through imports, the government is striving to minimize import reliance by responding proactively to an Australian Treasury report highlighting increased global oil market vulnerabilities and decreasing buffers against supply shocks.