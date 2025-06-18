Blaze Erupts in Noida: AC Blast Causes Major Fire
A significant fire in Noida Sector 36 was triggered by an air conditioner explosion. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported. Firefighters swiftly responded, extinguishing the blaze with two engines. Authorities are still gathering further information on the incident.
A significant fire erupted in Noida's Sector 36, Uttar Pradesh, following an air conditioner explosion.
Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties resulting from this alarming incident.
Firefighters, arriving promptly at the scene, managed to control and extinguish the flames using two fire engines. Authorities are currently seeking more details about the cause and impact of the blast.
