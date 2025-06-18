Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Noida: AC Blast Causes Major Fire

A significant fire in Noida Sector 36 was triggered by an air conditioner explosion. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported. Firefighters swiftly responded, extinguishing the blaze with two engines. Authorities are still gathering further information on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:06 IST
Fire breaks out in Noida Sector 36 (Photo: Fire Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted in Noida's Sector 36, Uttar Pradesh, following an air conditioner explosion.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties resulting from this alarming incident.

Firefighters, arriving promptly at the scene, managed to control and extinguish the flames using two fire engines. Authorities are currently seeking more details about the cause and impact of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

