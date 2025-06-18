Left Menu

BJP Leader Slams Congress for Alleged Anti-India Stand

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari accuses Congress of spreading false information, calling it an 'International Fake News Factory', and claims its credibility is zero. He criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh for allegedly aligning with Pakistan's narrative. Meanwhile, PM Modi asserts India's firm stand against terrorism during talks with President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:32 IST
BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pradeep Bhandari launched a blistering attack on the Congress party, accusing it of disseminating false information and losing credibility on both national and international fronts. Bhandari labeled the Congress as an 'International Fake News Factory', claiming it focuses solely on spreading lies.

Bhandari specifically targeted Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, asserting that their opposition to India's narrative indicates a misplaced alignment with Pakistan. He urged Congress leaders to apologize for purportedly advancing a Pakistani perspective during the Operation Sindoor episode.

In related developments, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma highlighted India's unwavering stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against terrorism, notably through Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Modi reiterated this position in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, dismissing any notion of mediation by external forces between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

