Juniper Green Energy Commissions Solar Component of Ambitious Hybrid Power Project

Juniper Green Energy has successfully commissioned the 59 MWp solar component of its 75 MW hybrid power project in Wardha, Maharashtra, well ahead of schedule. This represents a significant milestone in the company's renewable energy expansion efforts.

The project, launched on June 6, 2025, concludes 17 months earlier than planned, showcasing Juniper Green Energy's commitment to accelerating clean energy deployment. The hybrid project also includes 26.4 MW of wind capacity, as stipulated in the Power Purchase Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

CEO Ankush Malik attributed the success to the company's robust execution capabilities and emphasized Juniper Green Energy's strategic focus on developing utility-scale renewable projects in India. As a part of AT Capital Group, the company is on track to expand its influence within the renewable energy sector globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)