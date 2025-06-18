Celebrating 22 Years of Innovation: VNT's Sustainable Energy Solutions
VNT, a leading power solutions provider, celebrates 22 years of growth since its inception in 2003. Renowned for innovations in solar energy, telecom solutions, EV charging, and power management, VNT is set to expand its AI-driven offerings globally while promoting sustainability.
VNT, a name synonymous with power solutions, marks 22 years of excellence since its establishment in 2003. Based in Gurugram, Haryana, the company has swiftly ascended as a leader in the solar energy and telecom sectors, while venturing into electric vehicle (EV) charging and power management systems.
Innovative firsts for India such as high-efficiency telecom rectifiers and advanced lightning protection systems underscore VNT's commitment to technological advancement. Currently, the company is setting its sights on global markets, aiming to introduce AI-driven products that accentuate sustainability.
Operating in over five countries and delivering more than 55 GW of solar solutions, VNT underscores its role in a greener future. Both the leadership and the team of over 400 employees attribute their success to a strong foundation and a shared vision for sustainability, reflecting on trust and dedication.
