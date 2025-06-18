Left Menu

Celebrating 22 Years of Innovation: VNT's Sustainable Energy Solutions

VNT, a leading power solutions provider, celebrates 22 years of growth since its inception in 2003. Renowned for innovations in solar energy, telecom solutions, EV charging, and power management, VNT is set to expand its AI-driven offerings globally while promoting sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:08 IST
Celebrating 22 Years of Innovation: VNT's Sustainable Energy Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

VNT, a name synonymous with power solutions, marks 22 years of excellence since its establishment in 2003. Based in Gurugram, Haryana, the company has swiftly ascended as a leader in the solar energy and telecom sectors, while venturing into electric vehicle (EV) charging and power management systems.

Innovative firsts for India such as high-efficiency telecom rectifiers and advanced lightning protection systems underscore VNT's commitment to technological advancement. Currently, the company is setting its sights on global markets, aiming to introduce AI-driven products that accentuate sustainability.

Operating in over five countries and delivering more than 55 GW of solar solutions, VNT underscores its role in a greener future. Both the leadership and the team of over 400 employees attribute their success to a strong foundation and a shared vision for sustainability, reflecting on trust and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025