Celebrating 22 Years of Innovation: VNT's Sustainable Energy Solutions

VNT, a name synonymous with power solutions, marks 22 years of excellence since its establishment in 2003. Based in Gurugram, Haryana, the company has swiftly ascended as a leader in the solar energy and telecom sectors, while venturing into electric vehicle (EV) charging and power management systems.

Innovative firsts for India such as high-efficiency telecom rectifiers and advanced lightning protection systems underscore VNT's commitment to technological advancement. Currently, the company is setting its sights on global markets, aiming to introduce AI-driven products that accentuate sustainability.

Operating in over five countries and delivering more than 55 GW of solar solutions, VNT underscores its role in a greener future. Both the leadership and the team of over 400 employees attribute their success to a strong foundation and a shared vision for sustainability, reflecting on trust and dedication.

