India's Unwavering Stance: No Third-Party Mediation with Pakistan, Says Fadnavis
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis affirms India's clear position against third-party mediation with Pakistan. Following the Indian Army's actions, Pakistan sought external mediation for a ceasefire, but India insisted on direct dialogue. PM Modi reiterated to President Trump the unwavering stance against mediation at the G7 Summit.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated India's firm position against third-party mediation in disputes with Pakistan, asserting that direct dialogue is the appropriate channel. His comments follow Indian military actions that prompted Pakistan to seek external mediation to broker a ceasefire.
In a press briefing, Fadnavis emphasized, "India's policy has always been clear: we do not require any intermediary in our affairs." He detailed how Pakistan appealed to several nations for intervention, but India chose a path of direct communication and only then agreed to a ceasefire request.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced this stance during a conversation with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit. PM Modi clarified that talks between India and Pakistan were conducted solely through established military channels, dispelling any notion of US mediation, as reported by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Misri further highlighted Modi's insistence on India's consistent rejection of mediation proposals, underlining the nation's unified political stance on this matter. The remarks come in response to claims by President Trump about using trade to influence peace between the two countries.
