Tejashwi Yadav Accuses PM Modi of Political Appearance Ahead of Bihar Visit
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bihar, claiming it's purely political. He mocked Modi's attendance at the 'National Daamad Aayog' meeting, suggesting it prioritizes nepotism over pressing issues like employment and poverty. Yadav also questioned the influence of the RSS in state appointments.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to Bihar on June 20. Yadav accused the Prime Minister of attending the 'National Daamad Aayog' (NDA) meeting purely for political gain rather than addressing urgent issues like employment and poverty.
Yadav criticized PM Modi, suggesting that his visit would not prioritize essential problems but would serve as a platform to perpetuate political theatrics. He humorously questioned whether Modi would welcome certain prominent figures, hinting at nepotistic tendencies within the NDA, and accused the Prime Minister of intending to 'cheat' the people of Bihar once again with hollow rhetoric.
In a broader critique, Yadav took aim at the Bihar government and its association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He demanded clarity on the number of individuals in the government affiliated with the 'RSS quota' and accused local leaders of prioritizing familial placements over governance. Yadav further derided 'Bhuja Party' figures for allegedly sidelining politically ambitious people like Nishant Kumar due to internal power dynamics.
