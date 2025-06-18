Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses PM Modi of Political Appearance Ahead of Bihar Visit

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Bihar, claiming it's purely political. He mocked Modi's attendance at the 'National Daamad Aayog' meeting, suggesting it prioritizes nepotism over pressing issues like employment and poverty. Yadav also questioned the influence of the RSS in state appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:51 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Accuses PM Modi of Political Appearance Ahead of Bihar Visit
RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to Bihar on June 20. Yadav accused the Prime Minister of attending the 'National Daamad Aayog' (NDA) meeting purely for political gain rather than addressing urgent issues like employment and poverty.

Yadav criticized PM Modi, suggesting that his visit would not prioritize essential problems but would serve as a platform to perpetuate political theatrics. He humorously questioned whether Modi would welcome certain prominent figures, hinting at nepotistic tendencies within the NDA, and accused the Prime Minister of intending to 'cheat' the people of Bihar once again with hollow rhetoric.

In a broader critique, Yadav took aim at the Bihar government and its association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He demanded clarity on the number of individuals in the government affiliated with the 'RSS quota' and accused local leaders of prioritizing familial placements over governance. Yadav further derided 'Bhuja Party' figures for allegedly sidelining politically ambitious people like Nishant Kumar due to internal power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025