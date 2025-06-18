Tejashwi Yadav Accuses PM Modi of Political Appearance Ahead of Bihar Visit

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to Bihar on June 20. Yadav accused the Prime Minister of attending the 'National Daamad Aayog' (NDA) meeting purely for political gain rather than addressing urgent issues like employment and poverty.

Yadav criticized PM Modi, suggesting that his visit would not prioritize essential problems but would serve as a platform to perpetuate political theatrics. He humorously questioned whether Modi would welcome certain prominent figures, hinting at nepotistic tendencies within the NDA, and accused the Prime Minister of intending to 'cheat' the people of Bihar once again with hollow rhetoric.

In a broader critique, Yadav took aim at the Bihar government and its association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He demanded clarity on the number of individuals in the government affiliated with the 'RSS quota' and accused local leaders of prioritizing familial placements over governance. Yadav further derided 'Bhuja Party' figures for allegedly sidelining politically ambitious people like Nishant Kumar due to internal power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)