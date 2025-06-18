Left Menu

Revamping Agriculture: Government to Tighten Seeds and Pesticides Legislation

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the government's plans to tighten seeds and pesticides legislation to ensure quality inputs for farmers, following feedback from the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan campaign. Amendments to the Seeds Act and the Insecticides Act are being considered to curb the sale of substandard products.

  • India

The Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced significant legislative reforms on Wednesday to tackle farmers' concerns over substandard seeds and pesticides. This decision follows the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign that heard complaints from farmers about inferior quality agricultural inputs.

The campaign, concluded in June, involved direct engagement with over 1.34 crore farmers in 721 districts, addressing the need for quality assurance in agriculture. Chouhan emphasized that amendments to the Seeds Act of 1966 and the Insecticides Act of 1968 are on the horizon, aiming to curb the distribution of spurious products and ensure premium seeds and pesticides reach the farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi also highlighted ongoing efforts to regulate non-certified seeds and increase penalties for related violations. The government plans further outreach in the rabi season, promising intensified field support by scientists and officials, and innovations to mitigate issues like pest attacks and crop damage by wild animals.

