UNLEASH Capital Partners Taps Digital Banking Guru for Advisory Role

UNLEASH Capital Partners has appointed Keshav Mishra as an advisor to enhance its early-stage investments in digital financial infrastructure. Mishra, formerly the Chief Digital Officer at Shivalik Small Finance Bank, brings substantial expertise from his leadership roles at prestigious financial institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

UNLEASH Capital Partners announced on Wednesday the appointment of Keshav Mishra, a seasoned expert in digital banking, as an advisor. This move aligns with the firm's strategic focus on bolstering early-stage investments in digital financial infrastructure.

Mishra's impressive track record includes his most recent role as Chief Digital Officer at Shivalik Small Finance Bank and previous leadership positions at Open Financial Technologies, RBL Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

According to a statement from UNLEASH Capital Partners, the appointment of Mishra reflects the company's commitment to deepening its investments in innovative and inclusive financial solutions in India, a market where they have already established themselves as a key player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

