Outrage in Odisha: Political Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Gopalpur Beach Gangrape

In a stark condemnation of the alleged gangrape of a college student in Odisha's Gopalpur, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the state government of neglecting women's safety. The incident has sparked a political storm, with major parties demanding urgent action against rising sexual violence.

Vadra criticized Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, citing alarming figures of missing women and children. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik echoed this concern, describing the incident as a "complete breakdown" of law and order and urging immediate preventive measures.

Amid public outrage, Congress leaders clashed with police during protests in Bhubaneswar, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, authorities detained ten suspects, six adults, and four minors, linked to the crime, and expedited efforts to hold those involved accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)