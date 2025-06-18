Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Political Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Gopalpur Beach Gangrape

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi express strong condemnation over the alleged gangrape of a college student in Gopalpur, highlighting increasing violence against women in the state. Ten suspects are in custody while protests demand heightened focus on women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:49 IST
Outrage in Odisha: Political Leaders Unite in Condemnation of Gopalpur Beach Gangrape
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark condemnation of the alleged gangrape of a college student in Odisha's Gopalpur, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the state government of neglecting women's safety. The incident has sparked a political storm, with major parties demanding urgent action against rising sexual violence.

Vadra criticized Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, citing alarming figures of missing women and children. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik echoed this concern, describing the incident as a "complete breakdown" of law and order and urging immediate preventive measures.

Amid public outrage, Congress leaders clashed with police during protests in Bhubaneswar, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, authorities detained ten suspects, six adults, and four minors, linked to the crime, and expedited efforts to hold those involved accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025