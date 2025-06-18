Stocks Edge Higher Amid Fed Anticipation and Middle East Conflict Tensions
Investors await the Federal Reserve's policy decision, with stocks ticking up despite ongoing Israel-Iran tensions. Fed Chair Powell's comments are pivotal in addressing inflation concerns. Markets foresee interest rate stability, while sector performances vary amid geopolitical anxieties and emerging economic data.
Wall Street's major indexes experienced gains on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited the Federal Reserve's anticipated monetary policy decision. Meanwhile, the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict entered its sixth day, raising investor concerns over potential economic repercussions and geopolitical instability.
The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain current interest rates, yet investors are keenly interested in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks regarding inflation control. "We're still at the beginning stages of feeling that real income shock from higher tariffs in the United States...the next couple of months of data is going to be really key," commented Simon Dangoor of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Following a strong equity trading month in May, indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hovered near record highs until recent Middle East tensions led to increased risk aversion. Market data suggests potential rate cuts by 2025, and notable stock movements included Marvell Technology's significant advance and Circle Internet's rise following regulatory progress for stablecoins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Australia raises minimum wages by 3.5% as inflation eases
UPDATE 2-Australia raises minimum wages by 3.5% as inflation eases
MORNING BID EUROPE-Inflation to set the tone for ECB
Euro zone 10-year bond yields hit multi-week lows, inflation data in focus
US STOCKS-US stock futures dip as investors await trade negotiations