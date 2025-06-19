Left Menu

Transdniestria's Economic Tumble: Gas Crisis and Industrial Collapse

Moldova's Transdniestria region faces economic instability due to halted Russian gas supplies and declining industrial output. President Maia Sandu warns of potential Russian influence in upcoming elections. Economic recovery is contingent on stable gas access and absence of new Moldovan sanctions.

Amid a crippling economic crisis, Moldova's pro-Russian Transdniestria region struggles with the consequences of halted gas supplies from Russia. The resulting collapse in industrial output and farm production is adding to the enclave's woes, as confirmed by a senior minister on Wednesday.

The situation poses a risk for Moldova's stability, with President Maia Sandu expressing concerns that Russia might leverage this instability to sway elections in September, aiming for a government more sympathetic to Moscow's interests. Sandu's aspirations for European Union membership by 2030 add another layer of complexity.

Economic forecasts for Transdniestria appear grim, as uncertainty over gas supplies persists, compounded by lack of power export contracts and idle industrial plants. Economic Development Minister Sergei Obolonik warned of potential sanctions from Moldova, highlighting risks for the already beleaguered region.

