Waaree Energies Reaffirms Commitment to Odisha Project

In a strategic move to reinforce its regional commitments, Waaree Energies has announced that its ongoing project in Odisha remains on track, dispelling rumors of relocation. CEO Amit Paithankar emphasized the company's unwavering dedication to the region, assuring stakeholders of their long-term plans.

In a formal exchange filing, Paithankar reported that construction activities are progressing steadily, with all necessary contracts for the Odisha facility awarded and actively executed. This development marks a significant milestone for Waaree Energies, which is renowned for its prowess in the solar energy sector, particularly in photovoltaic module manufacturing.

The Odisha project is part of Waaree Energies' broader strategy to enhance its footprint in the renewable energy industry, aligning with global trends towards sustainable energy solutions.

