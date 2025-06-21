Left Menu

Waaree Energies Reaffirms Commitment to Odisha Project

Waaree Energies CEO Amit Paithankar has confirmed that the company's project in Odisha is proceeding as planned, with no change in location. Construction activities are actively ongoing, and contracts have been awarded. Waaree Energies focuses on PV module manufacturing in the solar energy industry.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to reinforce its regional commitments, Waaree Energies has announced that its ongoing project in Odisha remains on track, dispelling rumors of relocation. CEO Amit Paithankar emphasized the company's unwavering dedication to the region, assuring stakeholders of their long-term plans.

In a formal exchange filing, Paithankar reported that construction activities are progressing steadily, with all necessary contracts for the Odisha facility awarded and actively executed. This development marks a significant milestone for Waaree Energies, which is renowned for its prowess in the solar energy sector, particularly in photovoltaic module manufacturing.

The Odisha project is part of Waaree Energies' broader strategy to enhance its footprint in the renewable energy industry, aligning with global trends towards sustainable energy solutions.



