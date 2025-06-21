KT Rama Rao Champions Telangana's Success at Oxford India Forum
Speaking at Oxford India Forum, KT Rama Rao highlighted Telangana's extraordinary journey from its inception to a leader in development and innovation. He detailed the state's economic milestones, transformative projects, and future aspirations while inviting global partnerships for continued progress.
At the prestigious Oxford India Forum, KT Rama Rao, former Minister and BRS Working President, painted a compelling picture of Telangana's rise as a developmental powerhouse since its creation in 2014. He described the state as a beacon of resilience and innovative governance. Calling Telangana 'the most successful startup state of independent India,' he highlighted its consistent achievements in development.
Rama Rao spotlighted Telangana's rapid economic transformation, including a boost in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 15 lakh crore. Highlighting the state's leap to the top in sectors like agriculture and technology, he emphasized that Telangana's evolution goes beyond mere numbers, illustrating bold decisions like the Kaleshwaram Project's success.
Moreover, he underlined Telangana's global appeal in investment, citing Hyderabad's status as home to top global tech companies and the enormous innovation campus, T-Hub. Looking ahead, Rama Rao discussed the prerequisites for replicating Telangana's success and stressed the need for visionary leadership and institutional frameworks. He also advocated for a balanced economic approach and women's enhanced role in politics.
