Tension Rises as Iran Considers Strait of Hormuz Closure

Iran's top security council faces a critical decision on whether to close the strategically pivotal Strait of Hormuz. The move comes as a response to recent U.S. strikes targeting Tehran's nuclear sites, a development that has prompted lawmakers to support the bold measure, Iranian state television reported on Sunday.

The significance of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be overstated; it is a vital maritime chokepoint through which approximately 20 percent of the world's oil supply is transported. Historical attempts to close the strait, a maneuver exacerbating global trade and oil price volatility, have previously been threatened by Iran but never executed.

With the ongoing tensions harking back to the 1973 oil embargo and the 1980-1988 Tanker War, the potential closure of the strait bears far-reaching implications. The United States' Fifth Fleet, stationed in Bahrain, remains a sentinel for commercial shipping routes, amid escalating regional hostilities involving tanker seizures and political disputes.