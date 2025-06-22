Left Menu

Inauguration of the National Conference of Estimates Committees in Mumbai

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:40 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate the National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State/UT Legislative Bodies in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday. During the event, he will release the 75th Anniversary Souvenir of the Estimates Committee of Parliament, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The inaugural session will also feature addresses from Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shankar Shinde, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, and Chairperson of Committee on Estimates, Sanjay Jaiswal. Chairperson of the Committee on Estimates of the Maharashtra Legislature, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar, will deliver the welcome address, while Deputy Chairperson of the state's Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe will offer the vote of thanks.

Over the two-day conference, members of Estimates Committees from various legislative bodies will engage in discussions under the theme 'Role of Estimates Committee in effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for ensuring Efficiency and Economy in Administration.' The valedictory address will be delivered by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday, alongside scheduled speeches from Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Sanjay Jaiswal, and Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

