Left Menu

India's Energy Supply Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions

India is well-prepared for energy supply demands with diversified sources amid escalating Middle East tensions. With significant imports from non-Hormuz routes, India ensures fuel stability. Oil prices have surged, but remain lower than earlier peaks. Russia and Qatar are key suppliers for crude oil and natural gas, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:29 IST
India's Energy Supply Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India remains resilient in its energy supply chain despite increasing tensions in the Middle East, according to Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He emphasized India's preparedness by highlighting the nation's diversified energy sources, which include Russia, the US, and Brazil.

The Strait of Hormuz, currently threatened by Iran, plays a decreased role in India's oil transit, as diversification efforts have reduced reliance on this route. Consequently, while only about 2 million barrels of crude oil transit through Hormuz, alternative paths are secure and operational.

Global oil prices have spiked due to regional conflicts, notably Israel's strike on Iran, but Indian stability in fuel supplies remains steadfast. Despite the price fluctuations, India's strategic supply partners and contingency plans continue to serve its energy demands effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025