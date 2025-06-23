Tensions Escalate: U.N. Security Council Urged to Act on U.S.-Iran Conflict
The U.N. Security Council convened to discuss U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, with Russia, China, and Pakistan advocating for an immediate ceasefire. U.S. opposition to the resolution is expected. Iran has requested global condemnation of the strikes, while Israel expressed approval of U.S. actions.
The U.N. Security Council gathered on Sunday in response to U.S. military actions targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, as Russia, China, and Pakistan moved to urge the council to enact a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East.
The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, condemns the attacks but refrains from mentioning the United States or Israel specifically. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent further escalation and urged the return to negotiations.
With entrance points to Iranian nuclear sites reportedly damaged, the world awaits Iran's response, following President Donald Trump's assertive claim that the U.S., alongside Israel, had struck key Iranian nuclear sites. Despite calls for condemnation from Iran, Israel's U.N. Ambassador praised the actions as a move towards global safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
