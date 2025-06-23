Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: U.N. Security Council Urged to Act on U.S.-Iran Conflict

The U.N. Security Council convened to discuss U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, with Russia, China, and Pakistan advocating for an immediate ceasefire. U.S. opposition to the resolution is expected. Iran has requested global condemnation of the strikes, while Israel expressed approval of U.S. actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 01:22 IST
Tensions Escalate: U.N. Security Council Urged to Act on U.S.-Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. Security Council gathered on Sunday in response to U.S. military actions targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, as Russia, China, and Pakistan moved to urge the council to enact a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East.

The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, condemns the attacks but refrains from mentioning the United States or Israel specifically. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent further escalation and urged the return to negotiations.

With entrance points to Iranian nuclear sites reportedly damaged, the world awaits Iran's response, following President Donald Trump's assertive claim that the U.S., alongside Israel, had struck key Iranian nuclear sites. Despite calls for condemnation from Iran, Israel's U.N. Ambassador praised the actions as a move towards global safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025