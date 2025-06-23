Market Jitters: Global Uncertainty Looms Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Wall Street share futures dipped slightly on Monday, alongside a spike in oil prices reaching five-month highs, as investors nervously awaited potential retaliation from Iran following U.S. attacks on its nuclear facilities. The incident raises risks for global economic activity and inflation.

Despite the tension, financial markets remained relatively calm. Oil prices climbed 2%, although they had initially peaked higher. Some investors hope Iran's nuclear ambitions might be curbed or the regime could change to a more amicable governance. However, JPMorgan analysts warned that previous regime changes in the region have led to oil price surges up to 76%.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global oil supply, remains a focus for potential disruption. Meanwhile, currency markets showed the dollar slightly stronger against major counterparts, and the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook reflected inflation concerns. The Middle East situation is also set to be a key topic at the upcoming NATO meeting in the Hague.