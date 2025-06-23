Estimates Committee: A Pillar of Financial Oversight in Indian Governance

During a conference in Mumbai, Sanjay Jaiswal, the Chairman of the Estimates Committee of Parliament, accentuated the committee's crucial role in enhancing governance through meticulous financial oversight. He described the committee as a vital platform for scrutinizing government expenditure and advocating administrative efficiency and economic prudence.

Originating on April 10, 1950, the Estimates Committee has evolved into a formidable mechanism for financial oversight within India's parliamentary framework. It ensures the diligent use of public funds while guiding future policy and estimate formations. The committee's recommendations have been instrumental in streamlining administrative processes and bolstering the functioning of national institutions such as the Indian Railways.

The committee has adapted to contemporary issues, including climate change and the rejuvenation of the Ganga River, highlighting its policy-shaping capacity and commitment to national progress. Jaiswal emphasized the collaborative approach with government officials to enhance governance while remaining committed to transparency and accountability in financial management.

The ongoing conference, a notable event where committees from various legislative bodies across India have converged, serves as a platform for sharing experiences and exploring innovative strategies to further enhance financial scrutiny. This assembly underscores the unified effort in refining governance practices across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)