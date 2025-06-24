Left Menu

Lalu Yadav Seeks 13th Term as RJD President Amid Criticism

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha criticizes RJD as Lalu Yadav files for his 13th term as President. Accompanied by his son, Tejashwi, he is hailed as a 'Messiah of the poor.' RJD workers express joy and hope as assembly elections approach, with party polls set for July 5.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as former Union Minister and ex-Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav filed his nomination for RJD President. Sinha accused RJD of tarnishing democracy and damaging Bihar's reputation.

The filing comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with Lalu Yadav seeking a 13th term as National President. His son, Tejashwi Yadav, praised Lalu as the 'Messiah of the poor' and expressed confidence in his leadership, saying party members are optimistic about future success.

Misa Bharti, Lalu's daughter and RJD MP, mentioned that electoral procedures will be managed by officials. With RJD's national council and state executive polls scheduled for July 5, Yadav aims to continue his leadership of the party founded in 1997.

(With inputs from agencies.)

