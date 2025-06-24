Left Menu

Tragic Murder: Mother Allegedly Killed by Daughter and Boyfriend Over Marriage Dispute

A 39-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Medchal-Malkajgiri by her daughter and her boyfriend, upset over her opposition to their marriage. The daughter's relationship with a boy met on Instagram led to a family conflict, ultimately resulting in a murder case now under investigation by Jeedimetla police.

Updated: 24-06-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:45 IST
  • India

Authorities in Medchal-Malkajgiri district are probing a grisly murder case where a 39-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her own daughter and the daughter's boyfriend. The incident unfolded in the Jeedimetla police jurisdiction.

The victim opposed the marriage between her elder daughter and a boy she met on Instagram, leading to a violent confrontation. Despite previous police intervention after the daughter eloped, tensions escalated tragically, according to the victim's sister, Shobha.

Police are rigorously investigating the murder complaint filed by the deceased's sister. ACP, Balanagar, assures that a thorough inquiry is underway, with all potential evidence being scrutinized and further legal measures anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

