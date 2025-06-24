Left Menu

Ceasefire in Middle East Sparks Market Rebound

Emerging markets experienced recovery after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Despite new tensions, investors remained optimistic, with Israeli stocks up 1.3%, Turkish stocks up 2.4%, and Saudi stocks rising 1.5%. Oil prices dropped over 5% as stability seemed to return to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:08 IST
Ceasefire in Middle East Sparks Market Rebound
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Most emerging market currencies and stocks surged on Tuesday, as investors expressed relief following news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that eased fears of further conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire came after Iranian strikes on U.S. bases in Qatar had raised concerns. Tensions flared again as Israel ordered strikes on Tehran, accusing Iran of ceasefire violations, which Iran denied.

Despite lingering caution, markets viewed the truce positively. Israeli stocks rallied by 1.3%, and the shekel hit a two-year high against a weaker dollar. Turkish stocks climbed 2.4%, while Saudi Arabian stocks edged up 1.5%. Oil prices fell over 5% as stability returned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025