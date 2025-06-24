Tamil Nadu CM's Call to Action: Market Intervention Needed for Struggling Mango Farmers

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has called for urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the mango farmers' plummeting income due to sharp price drops.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin highlighted the need for the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) under the PM-AASHA to assist farmers by proposing Rs 2,766 per ton compensation.

The Chief Minister has also requested a reduction in GST on mango pulp and urged adherence to FSSAI standards by juice manufacturers to ensure fair compensation and procurement initiatives for the affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)