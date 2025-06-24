Tamil Nadu CM's Call to Action: Market Intervention Needed for Struggling Mango Farmers
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to help struggling mango farmers through the Market Intervention Scheme. He proposed minimizing GST on mango pulp and ensuring compliance with FSSAI standards to benefit the farmers.
24-06-2025
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has called for urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the mango farmers' plummeting income due to sharp price drops.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin highlighted the need for the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) under the PM-AASHA to assist farmers by proposing Rs 2,766 per ton compensation.
The Chief Minister has also requested a reduction in GST on mango pulp and urged adherence to FSSAI standards by juice manufacturers to ensure fair compensation and procurement initiatives for the affected farmers.
