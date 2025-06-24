Left Menu

Ghana's Cocoa Boom: Farmers Optimistic Amid Challenges

Cocoa farmers in Ghana anticipate a surplus for the 2025/2026 season, buoyed by favorable weather and reduced disease, despite obstacles like irregular input supply. Farmers express cautious optimism but highlight concerns over pest control and regulatory support, hoping for an increase in cocoa production compared to previous difficult seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Cocoa farmers in Ghana, the world's second-largest producer, are gearing up for an anticipated bumper harvest for the 2025/2026 season. Enhanced flowering and pod development raise hopes, even as challenges such as inconsistent input supplies and unpredictable weather persist.

"Farmers who have devoted attention to their farms will see a bumper harvest," stated Theophilus Tamakloe, vice president of a national farmers' association. Despite the optimism, issues like excessive rainfall and COCOBOD's delayed fungicide distribution could hinder yields.

Another farmer, Salomey Saah, emphasized the need for effective pest control, aiming to double her yield from the previous season. Meanwhile, national best farmer Kwame Alex sets his sights on an ambitious target. Yet, COCOBOD's silence on next season's production target raises questions as Ghana faces declining outputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

