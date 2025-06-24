Ghana's Cocoa Boom: Farmers Optimistic Amid Challenges
Cocoa farmers in Ghana anticipate a surplus for the 2025/2026 season, buoyed by favorable weather and reduced disease, despite obstacles like irregular input supply. Farmers express cautious optimism but highlight concerns over pest control and regulatory support, hoping for an increase in cocoa production compared to previous difficult seasons.
- Country:
- Ghana
Cocoa farmers in Ghana, the world's second-largest producer, are gearing up for an anticipated bumper harvest for the 2025/2026 season. Enhanced flowering and pod development raise hopes, even as challenges such as inconsistent input supplies and unpredictable weather persist.
"Farmers who have devoted attention to their farms will see a bumper harvest," stated Theophilus Tamakloe, vice president of a national farmers' association. Despite the optimism, issues like excessive rainfall and COCOBOD's delayed fungicide distribution could hinder yields.
Another farmer, Salomey Saah, emphasized the need for effective pest control, aiming to double her yield from the previous season. Meanwhile, national best farmer Kwame Alex sets his sights on an ambitious target. Yet, COCOBOD's silence on next season's production target raises questions as Ghana faces declining outputs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cocoa
- Ghana
- farming
- harvest
- production
- weather
- pest control
- COCOBOD
- Ghanaian farmers
- agriculture
ALSO READ
New Law Limits Farm-to-Forestry Conversions to Safeguard NZ Food Production
Maruti Suzuki Slashes e-Vitara Production Amid Rare Earth Shortages
Axiom-4 Mission Set to Launch Amid Weather Challenges
India’s Energy Surplus: Weather, Demand, and Supply Dynamics
Maruti Suzuki Faces Production Hurdle Amid Rare Earth Magnet Shortage