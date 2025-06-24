Nation Mourns Victims of Tragic Air India AI-171 Crash

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid solemn tribute to the late Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, who tragically perished in the Air India AI-171 crash. In a heartfelt address, Shekhawat expressed deep condolences to the families of Rupani and the 280 other victims, offering prayers for their souls.

The final rites for Vijay Rupani were conducted in Rajkot with full state honors. As the funeral procession made its way through the city, Rupani was honored with a guard of honour by the state police and a 21-gun salute before his cremation at Ramnathpara.

High-profile mourners, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, attended the rites. The devastating crash involved a Boeing 787 heading for London, which crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad airport on June 12.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu reported that the investigation is underway, with the plane's black box currently being analyzed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has identified and returned the bodies of 256 casualties to grieving families, per the medical superintendent, while the process of identification continues.

