Left Menu

Sikkim Governor Updates President on State Progress; CM Siddaramaiah Meets Aamir Khan

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu, discussing development projects and initiatives. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also met with the President and unexpectedly encountered actor Aamir Khan, praising him for his impactful films conveying strong social messages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:14 IST
Sikkim Governor Updates President on State Progress; CM Siddaramaiah Meets Aamir Khan
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur with President Droupadi Murmu (Photo Credit: Raj Bhavan Sikkim). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur made a courtesy visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to meet President Droupadi Murmu. The Governor briefed the President on the progress of development projects and various public-focused initiatives in Sikkim.

During the meeting, Mathur presented a book, 'Utkarsh Yatra,' documenting his six-month tenure with key programs and outreach activities. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the President, accompanied by state ministers and the Chief Secretary. He also had a chance meeting with actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan.

Siddaramaiah expressed admiration for Khan's films, which convey powerful social messages. In a post on platform X, he stated, 'During my visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the Hon'ble President, I had an unexpected encounter with renowned actor Aamir Khan. He consistently drives positive change beyond the screen.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025