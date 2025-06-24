Sikkim Governor Updates President on State Progress; CM Siddaramaiah Meets Aamir Khan
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu, discussing development projects and initiatives. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also met with the President and unexpectedly encountered actor Aamir Khan, praising him for his impactful films conveying strong social messages.
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur made a courtesy visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to meet President Droupadi Murmu. The Governor briefed the President on the progress of development projects and various public-focused initiatives in Sikkim.
During the meeting, Mathur presented a book, 'Utkarsh Yatra,' documenting his six-month tenure with key programs and outreach activities. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the President, accompanied by state ministers and the Chief Secretary. He also had a chance meeting with actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan.
Siddaramaiah expressed admiration for Khan's films, which convey powerful social messages. In a post on platform X, he stated, 'During my visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the Hon'ble President, I had an unexpected encounter with renowned actor Aamir Khan. He consistently drives positive change beyond the screen.'
