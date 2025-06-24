Sikkim Governor Updates President on State Progress; CM Siddaramaiah Meets Aamir Khan

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur made a courtesy visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to meet President Droupadi Murmu. The Governor briefed the President on the progress of development projects and various public-focused initiatives in Sikkim.

During the meeting, Mathur presented a book, 'Utkarsh Yatra,' documenting his six-month tenure with key programs and outreach activities. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the President, accompanied by state ministers and the Chief Secretary. He also had a chance meeting with actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan.

Siddaramaiah expressed admiration for Khan's films, which convey powerful social messages. In a post on platform X, he stated, 'During my visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the Hon'ble President, I had an unexpected encounter with renowned actor Aamir Khan. He consistently drives positive change beyond the screen.'

(With inputs from agencies.)