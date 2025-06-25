Left Menu

World Bank's $146 Million Aid Boosts Syria's Power

The World Bank has sanctioned a $146 million grant to aid Syria in restoring its electricity sector. With a war-torn infrastructure, this funding aims to revitalize the power grid, alleviate electricity shortages, and aid Syria's economic recovery after years of conflict and lack of resources.

The World Bank announced on Wednesday that it approved a $146 million grant to assist Syria in restoring reliable and affordable electricity, a crucial move as the nation aims for economic recovery.

Syria's electricity sector is in disrepair, with significant damage to the grid and power stations stemming from 14 years of conflict. The aging infrastructure has been compounded by persistent fuel shortages.

This financial aid aims to revitalize the power sector, addressing the dire need for stable electricity supply, which is critical for Syria's ongoing recovery efforts.

