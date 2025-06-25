HDB Financial Services IPO: A Major Step Towards Market Expansion

The initial public offering (IPO) of HDB Financial Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, saw an 18% subscription rate on its first day of bidding, Wednesday, according to NSE data.

Bids were placed for 2,35,25,720 shares against the 13,04,42,855 shares available for this Rs 12,500-crore IPO, set within a price band of Rs 700-740 per share.

The funds will be used to bolster the company's Tier-I capital base, and the shares are slated for listing on the BSE and NSE by July 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)