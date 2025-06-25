Yogi Adityanath's Push for Agriculture and Dairy Revival in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, emphasized the promising opportunities within the state's agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairy sectors, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision expressed through the 'Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'.

Adityanath criticized previous state governments for not seriously exploring these potentials and highlighted the state's fertile land and high-quality livestock, which had suffered due to past negligence. He pointed out the significant developmental strides made over the past 10-11 years.

The Chief Minister accused former political administrations of harboring an 'anti-farmer' mindset and lauded the measures implemented post-2014 by PM Modi that have fostered prosperity among farmers, reducing incidents of farmer suicides and migration in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)