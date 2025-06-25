Left Menu

Axiom Mission 4: A Celebration of Pride as India Returns to Space

Axiom Mission 4 launches from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, marking India's return to space after 41 years. Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla pilots the mission. The launch is celebrated in India, particularly by Shukla's family in Lucknow, signifying a key moment in India's human space program.

Updated: 25-06-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:36 IST
Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's parents (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Axiom Mission 4 soared into space from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, it not only marked a historical moment but also held emotional significance for a family in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Asha Shukla, the mother of Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, watched with tears of joy as her son embarked on this monumental journey.

Expressing his gratitude, Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, remarked, 'It feels great. This was all God's blessings.' The launch of Axiom Mission 4, piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, was celebrated with gusto, as Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green, and others gathered to share sweets.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is piloting the mission aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, marking India's first foray into space in over four decades. He noted the mission as the beginning of India's human space program and encouraged fellow citizens to swell with pride. The Ax-4 mission, which launched at 2:31 am Eastern Time, aims to dock with the International Space Station at 7 am Eastern Time. The mission marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the ISS and includes a diverse research agenda.

